Prime Minister, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Latest Developments In Region

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call today from the UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs HE David Lammy.



During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them.

They also discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly the Israeli attack on the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran.

In this context, during the call, the Prime Minister expressed the State of Qatar's condemnation of the repeated Israeli violations and attacks in the region, which undermine efforts to achieve peace and threaten to drag the region into a regional war.

He also stressed the need for concerted regional and international efforts to de-escalate and resolve disputes through diplomatic means, affirming that the State of Qatar is making strenuous efforts with its partners to return to the path of dialogue among all parties to address outstanding issues and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.