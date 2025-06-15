403
Erdogan, Syrian Leader Address Middle East Tensions
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s head of state, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a telephone conversation on Saturday with Syria’s counterpart, Ahmad al-Sharaa, focusing on the ongoing strife between Israel and Iran, as well as broader regional and international matters, according to a statement released by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
During the call, Erdogan warned that the "cycle of violence caused by Israel" poses a serious threat to the broader region.
He underlined the necessity for Syria to remain uninvolved in the intensifying hostilities.
Erdogan also highlighted the urgency of remaining alert to the dangers posed by extremist factions and terrorist organizations amid the current atmosphere of "Israeli aggression," stressing the risks of further instability if such elements are not kept in check.
