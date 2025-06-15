403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Warns Iran if Nuclear Talks Fail
(MENAFN) According to a report by a journal on Thursday, Israel may initiate military operations against Iran as early as Sunday, should Tehran refuse the nuclear proposals presented by the United States.
The article cites insights from both American and Israeli authorities.
An Israeli senior figure indicated that assaults could commence within a short timeframe unless Iran ceases its generation of "fissile material for nuclear weapons."
The intent behind this potential move is to apply forceful diplomatic leverage on Tehran, urging it to abandon its "uranium enrichment program," the official explained.
Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly addressed the possibility of these strikes during a telephone conversation with US Leader Donald Trump on Monday, American sources stated.
Reports suggest that American intelligence evaluations have concluded that Israel is actively preparing for a potential military campaign.
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are expected to resume Sunday in the capital of Oman, Muscat.
The central contention between the US and Iran remains Iran’s enrichment of uranium.
President Trump commented on Thursday, acknowledging that a prospective Israeli offensive against Iran "could very well happen," and cautioned about the risk of a "massive conflict."
"Well, I don't want to say (it’s) imminent, but it looks like it's something that could very well happen," Trump noted, underlining his desire to prevent a wider war in the region, while still pursuing progress in nuclear discussions.
Numerous press outlets have mirrored this outlook in their coverage.
The article cites insights from both American and Israeli authorities.
An Israeli senior figure indicated that assaults could commence within a short timeframe unless Iran ceases its generation of "fissile material for nuclear weapons."
The intent behind this potential move is to apply forceful diplomatic leverage on Tehran, urging it to abandon its "uranium enrichment program," the official explained.
Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly addressed the possibility of these strikes during a telephone conversation with US Leader Donald Trump on Monday, American sources stated.
Reports suggest that American intelligence evaluations have concluded that Israel is actively preparing for a potential military campaign.
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are expected to resume Sunday in the capital of Oman, Muscat.
The central contention between the US and Iran remains Iran’s enrichment of uranium.
President Trump commented on Thursday, acknowledging that a prospective Israeli offensive against Iran "could very well happen," and cautioned about the risk of a "massive conflict."
"Well, I don't want to say (it’s) imminent, but it looks like it's something that could very well happen," Trump noted, underlining his desire to prevent a wider war in the region, while still pursuing progress in nuclear discussions.
Numerous press outlets have mirrored this outlook in their coverage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment