Kupiansk Comes Under Russian Missile Strike On Saturday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia attacked the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, using unguided air missiles.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform saw.

"Over the past day, the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, has been subjected to enemy strikes. There were no casualties," the report says.

According to the official, the Russians launched four unguided air missiles. A private house was damaged in Kupiansk.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the previous day, a number of houses and a hotel sustained damage in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling.