Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


South Korea Vows “Stern Measures” Over Anti-North Leaflets

2025-06-15 07:14:13
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Saturday ordered strict enforcement against individuals sending anti-North Korea leaflets across the border, warning that such actions put civilians at risk and increase tensions with Pyongyang.

The president’s directive followed an incident earlier in the day, in which a civic organization launched balloons filled with critical messages about North Korea from an area west of Seoul, according to a written briefing by presidential spokeswoman Kang Yu-jung, citing a local news agency.

“The government has previously said the illegal distribution of anti-Pyongyang leaflets should be halted, as it could jeopardize the safety of border-area residents and escalate military tensions,” Kang stated.

She emphasized that authorities "take violators’ actions very seriously" and warned that anyone ignoring the government’s warning would face “stern measures.”

Kang added that top government officials are scheduled to convene on Monday to review further actions aimed at stopping future balloon launches.

Since taking office earlier this month, Lee has acted swiftly to ease strain on the Korean Peninsula. In a key move earlier this week, he halted a South Korean loudspeaker propaganda campaign that had been ongoing for a year along the Demilitarized Zone. He also called for new efforts “to stop the exhausting hostilities” and restore mutual confidence with North Korea.

Reports indicate Pyongyang has similarly ceased its own loudspeaker broadcasts in response.

