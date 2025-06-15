403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Typhoon Batters South China, Triggering Evacuations, Flight Cancellations
(MENAFN) Chinese officials have evacuated thousands from flood-prone lowlands and canceled numerous flights as Typhoon Wutip battered the South China region, according to state-run media reports on Friday.
Marking the first typhoon of the year, Wutip prompted emergency responses in Hainan province, where 16,561 residents were relocated to safer areas, a news agency revealed.
In Guangdong province, over 49,000 fishing vessels returned to harbor, and roughly 10,000 crew members were brought ashore to safety. Rescue teams dispatched ships and helicopters to support emergency operations.
The Guangdong Provincial Meteorological Observatory issued warnings of intense rainfall from Friday through Monday, raising flood risks across the region. It also cautioned of potential tornadoes hitting parts of Guangdong between Friday and Sunday.
Thousands of fishing boats across South China have sought refuge or returned to port, with more than 40,000 fishermen evacuated to land, the agency confirmed.
On Thursday morning, Typhoon Wutip strengthened into a severe tropical storm, last recorded near Ledong Li Autonomous County in Hainan with wind speeds up to 101 km/h (62.7 mph), moving north at 5 to 10 km/h.
Early Friday, rescuers saved 12 crew members stranded on a vessel off Hainan’s coast.
In response, authorities shut down all kindergartens, schools, construction sites, and tourist attractions in Sanya city on Hainan Island. Since Thursday, all flights at Sanya Airport have been halted, alongside a suspension of rail services throughout the province.
Marking the first typhoon of the year, Wutip prompted emergency responses in Hainan province, where 16,561 residents were relocated to safer areas, a news agency revealed.
In Guangdong province, over 49,000 fishing vessels returned to harbor, and roughly 10,000 crew members were brought ashore to safety. Rescue teams dispatched ships and helicopters to support emergency operations.
The Guangdong Provincial Meteorological Observatory issued warnings of intense rainfall from Friday through Monday, raising flood risks across the region. It also cautioned of potential tornadoes hitting parts of Guangdong between Friday and Sunday.
Thousands of fishing boats across South China have sought refuge or returned to port, with more than 40,000 fishermen evacuated to land, the agency confirmed.
On Thursday morning, Typhoon Wutip strengthened into a severe tropical storm, last recorded near Ledong Li Autonomous County in Hainan with wind speeds up to 101 km/h (62.7 mph), moving north at 5 to 10 km/h.
Early Friday, rescuers saved 12 crew members stranded on a vessel off Hainan’s coast.
In response, authorities shut down all kindergartens, schools, construction sites, and tourist attractions in Sanya city on Hainan Island. Since Thursday, all flights at Sanya Airport have been halted, alongside a suspension of rail services throughout the province.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment