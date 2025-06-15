403
US House Committee starts investigation into California riots
(MENAFN) Republican lawmakers in Congress have opened an investigation into the handling of recent unrest in California, following violent demonstrations sparked by a federal immigration raid. The inquiry targets California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, accusing them of failing to contain the violence and obstructing federal law enforcement efforts.
The unrest began after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation, leading to large-scale protests that escalated into riots. Demonstrators reportedly set fire to police vehicles and American flags, blocked major roads, and clashed with officers. Law enforcement responded with crowd-control measures, including tear gas and rubber bullets. Hundreds have been arrested, and injuries have been reported on both sides.
A Republican-led committee in the U.S. House of Representatives announced the investigation Friday, calling for transparency from California's leadership. Two senior lawmakers leading the probe requested communications and documents from June 1, 2025 onward to assess how state and local officials responded to the situation.
In their letters, the committee members accused Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass of misrepresenting the extent of the violence, claiming they falsely assured the public that the situation was under control and wrongly blamed President Donald Trump for the riots.
Tensions escalated further after Newsom sued the federal government over the deployment of the National Guard to California. A federal judge initially ruled in his favor, but a higher court later issued a temporary injunction, keeping control of the National Guard in federal hands until an upcoming hearing.
Responding to the investigation, Newsom’s office stated via social media that it would comply with the transparency request, hinting at potentially sensitive material: “The records requested will include some highly unusual communications from the White House. We’re good with transparency. Will the White House say the same?”
