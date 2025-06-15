403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump’s envoy highlights strategy for Ukraine peace
(MENAFN)
Keith Kellogg, special envoy for US President Donald Trump, has expressed optimism that peace in the Ukraine conflict is achievable. He suggested examining how the proposals from both Kiev and Moscow could be reconciled into a final peace deal.
In recent talks, Russia and Ukraine exchanged draft memorandums outlining possible roadmaps to peace. Russia’s plan demands Ukraine recognize the loss of five regions annexed after referendums, withdraw troops from those areas, commit to neutrality, and limit its military. Ukraine rejected these terms, labeling them an “ultimatum,” and insisted on a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire without territorial concessions.
Kellogg, who has been involved in reviewing these memorandums, explained that his team created “term sheets” — documents describing a potential peace outcome. They analyzed Ukraine’s and Russia’s proposals and then combined them to identify common ground for a final agreement.
“We put them together and asked how to meld these two documents to reach an end state,” Kellogg said during a forum in Brussels. He added that the team is now confident about the direction of the discussions and believes a workable resolution is possible.
Regarding the “end state,” Kellogg highlighted the goal of a comprehensive ceasefire based on current frontlines, meaning forces would hold their existing positions.
These recent May and June talks marked the first direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations since 2022, after Kiev had previously withdrawn. Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia claimed that the withdrawal was influenced by advice from then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to sign a deal — a claim Johnson denies.
Kiev’s return to negotiations came under pressure from Trump’s administration, which insists its goal is a lasting peace settlement, not forcing surrender or victory for either side.
Keith Kellogg, special envoy for US President Donald Trump, has expressed optimism that peace in the Ukraine conflict is achievable. He suggested examining how the proposals from both Kiev and Moscow could be reconciled into a final peace deal.
In recent talks, Russia and Ukraine exchanged draft memorandums outlining possible roadmaps to peace. Russia’s plan demands Ukraine recognize the loss of five regions annexed after referendums, withdraw troops from those areas, commit to neutrality, and limit its military. Ukraine rejected these terms, labeling them an “ultimatum,” and insisted on a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire without territorial concessions.
Kellogg, who has been involved in reviewing these memorandums, explained that his team created “term sheets” — documents describing a potential peace outcome. They analyzed Ukraine’s and Russia’s proposals and then combined them to identify common ground for a final agreement.
“We put them together and asked how to meld these two documents to reach an end state,” Kellogg said during a forum in Brussels. He added that the team is now confident about the direction of the discussions and believes a workable resolution is possible.
Regarding the “end state,” Kellogg highlighted the goal of a comprehensive ceasefire based on current frontlines, meaning forces would hold their existing positions.
These recent May and June talks marked the first direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations since 2022, after Kiev had previously withdrawn. Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia claimed that the withdrawal was influenced by advice from then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to sign a deal — a claim Johnson denies.
Kiev’s return to negotiations came under pressure from Trump’s administration, which insists its goal is a lasting peace settlement, not forcing surrender or victory for either side.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment