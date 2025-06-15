Trump’s envoy highlights strategy for Ukraine peace

Keith Kellogg, special envoy for US President Donald Trump, has expressed optimism that peace in the Ukraine conflict is achievable. He suggested examining how the proposals from both Kiev and Moscow could be reconciled into a final peace deal.In recent talks, Russia and Ukraine exchanged draft memorandums outlining possible roadmaps to peace. Russia’s plan demands Ukraine recognize the loss of five regions annexed after referendums, withdraw troops from those areas, commit to neutrality, and limit its military. Ukraine rejected these terms, labeling them an “ultimatum,” and insisted on a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire without territorial concessions.Kellogg, who has been involved in reviewing these memorandums, explained that his team created “term sheets” — documents describing a potential peace outcome. They analyzed Ukraine’s and Russia’s proposals and then combined them to identify common ground for a final agreement.“We put them together and asked how to meld these two documents to reach an end state,” Kellogg said during a forum in Brussels. He added that the team is now confident about the direction of the discussions and believes a workable resolution is possible.Regarding the “end state,” Kellogg highlighted the goal of a comprehensive ceasefire based on current frontlines, meaning forces would hold their existing positions.These recent May and June talks marked the first direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations since 2022, after Kiev had previously withdrawn. Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia claimed that the withdrawal was influenced by advice from then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to sign a deal — a claim Johnson denies.Kiev’s return to negotiations came under pressure from Trump’s administration, which insists its goal is a lasting peace settlement, not forcing surrender or victory for either side.

