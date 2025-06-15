403
Israel has green light from US to demolish what it wants
(MENAFN) Israel's persistent military operations across the Middle East — from Gaza and Lebanon to Syria, Yemen, and now Iran — are not isolated or spontaneous actions by a rogue state. Instead, they reflect a deeper, more systemic backing: that of the United States. With American political, military, and diplomatic support, Israel continues its aggressive campaigns with impunity.
After nearly two years of the genocide in Palestinian territories, Israel has expanded its operations across several fronts. The latest escalation, a sweeping and highly destructive strike on Iran, stands out as its most determined move to weaken or eliminate what it sees as a major threat in the region. This development, while shocking in scale, follows a consistent pattern of regional destabilization.
As observed by various international actors, Israel’s recent assault on Iranian targets violates international legal norms. It contravenes the UN Charter and cannot be justified under accepted criteria for a legitimate preemptive strike. Israel's portrayal of its actions as defensive is, as one source describes, “pure information warfare.” These justifications are, at best, cynical manipulations of legal language, and at worst, deliberate propaganda meant to mislead only the most willfully blind observers.
In line with these tactics, Israel has employed covert drone attacks launched from within Iranian territory—a strategy that closely mirrors methods seen in other conflict zones. Such operations fall under violations of the laws governing warfare and are designed to bypass international accountability.
Interestingly, if one were to argue that any state had grounds for a preemptive strike under current conditions, it would likely be Iran. Based on international legal standards, a preemptive action must interrupt an imminent threat. Given Israel’s repeated warnings—often echoed by its Western partners—of imminent action against Tehran, Iran could have credibly claimed it was facing a direct and immediate threat.
However, as evidenced by ongoing global inaction during what has been described as a livestreamed and ongoing campaign of violence in Gaza, international law appears to be losing its weight in today’s geopolitical climate. In this so-called “rules-based order” led by Western powers, legal principles often give way to strategic interests.
The fundamental question, therefore, is not whether Israel has legal or moral grounds for its actions. “That’s a no-brainer: absolutely not.” Yet this answer provides little relief to those suffering the consequences. Israel, with its consistent avoidance of repercussions, has come to symbolize unchecked power. Only the United States rivals this record of impunity.
As noted by “the Israeli dissident and genocide expert Raz Segal,” the perception of being immune from legal restraint has become deeply embedded in Israeli political and military culture. This belief, he suggests, contributes significantly to the brutal nature of its conduct.
So, the central question becomes: how is Israel able to act this way? The concise answer remains: America. While other Western nations and regional allies share responsibility, the linchpin of Israel’s ability to operate with such force and without penalty is US backing.
Without Washington’s unwavering support—diplomatic cover, military aid, and economic assistance—Israel’s capacity for such bold military actions would be severely limited. As one might imagine, a state as small and strategically vulnerable as Israel would not be capable of sustaining this level of regional aggression on its own. “Exactly – there’s nothing to imagine because it would long be gone.”
