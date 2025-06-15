Kiara Advani Wishes Happy Father's Day To The 'Incredible Dads' In Her Life

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Soon mom-to-be Kiara Advani penned a sweet Father's Day wish for all the incredible dads in her life.

Wishing her father, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actress wrote on her official Instagram handle, "To the man who raised me with patience, strength, and so much love, You will always be my first hero... and probably the only person who still answers my calls on the first ring."

However, Kiara did not forget her father-in-law and Sidharth Malhotra's father.

Her post further read, "To the man who raised my husband, thank you for shaping the man I get to build a life with".

Last but not least, Kiara also wished Father's Day to Sid, who will soon be embracing fatherhood.

"And to my husband, who's about to become a dad, I already know our child is the luckiest...Happy Father's Day to the incredible dads in my life," the 'Kabir Singh' actress added.

Kiara and Sidharth left everyone pleasantly surprised back in March 2025 as they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The lovebirds released a joint post with an adorable photo of their palms holding an adorably tiny knitted sock.“The greatest gift of our lives...Coming soon (sic),” the caption read.

The rumors of Kiara and Sidharth being in a relationship started doing the rounds as they were filming for their 2021 hit "Shershaah". While they remained tight-lipped about their relationship, these two were often seen together at various events.

After keeping everyone guessing about their relationship status, Kiara and Sidharth finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in February 2023.

On the professional front, Kiara will be seen as the leading lady in the forthcoming action entertainer "War 2", where she will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Made under the direction of Ayan Mukerji, the sequel will mark the return of Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik) who is on a mission to combat a new threat to the nation.

"War 2" is set for a theatrical release on August 14 this year.