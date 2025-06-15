403
Trump declares Putin wished him happy birthday
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin called him on Saturday to wish him a happy 79th birthday and to talk about Iran and other international issues.
Trump shared the details of their phone call on Truth Social, noting, “President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but more importantly, to talk about Iran, a country he knows very well.” He added that the two spent “much less time” discussing Ukraine, and that this topic “will be for next week.”
“The call lasted about an hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel and Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end,” Trump wrote.
According to Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the phone conversation was “meaningful, frank, and most importantly, very useful.”
Putin condemned Israeli strikes on Iran, noting that they came just before the sixth round of nuclear negotiations were due to start. Ushakov added that, despite the complications, the two presidents did not rule out a return to negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.
The Russian official also confirmed Putin wished Trump a happy birthday and stressed the constructive nature of their relationship, allowing them to discuss even the most complex international issues in a pragmatic way.
