Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran reduces cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

2025-06-15 05:37:14
(MENAFN) Iran will reduce its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in response to what it described as the watchdog’s “silence” following Israeli attacks on its territory, according to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

On Friday, Israeli jets struck Iran’s nuclear and military sites in a mission that Jerusalem said was meant to block Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran dismissed these assertions, insisting its nuclear program is peaceful, and called the attack a “declaration of war.” In retaliation, Iran suspended its nuclear negotiations with the US, which were scheduled to restart on Sunday.

Gharibabadi explained that Iran would no longer provide advance details of its nuclear activities to the IAEA and would reassess its level of cooperation. “We have maintained a transparent nuclear program, but when the Agency and its Board stay silent in the face of aggression or pass political resolutions, we can’t continue the same level of cooperation.”

The IAEA condemned attacks on civilian nuclear sites and called for dialogue, while previously alleging it had discovered traces of Uranium at undeclared locations in Iran. Tehran dismissed these reports as politically motivated.

