Erdogan denounces Israel’s attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly denounced Israel’s recent attacks on Iran during a phone call with Iranian President Mesoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, warning that such actions threaten to ignite further instability across the region, as reported by official sources.
The conversation, held amid growing friction between Israel and Iran, included discussions on both regional conflicts and global developments. Türkiye’s Communications Directorate confirmed that the leaders exchanged views on the broader implications of the escalating tensions.
Erdogan extended his condolences for those killed in the Israeli assaults and criticized the strikes as clear violations of international law. He argued that the actions were part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s broader attempt to sabotage ongoing efforts toward reviving nuclear diplomacy.
He also accused Israel of deliberately diverting international attention from “the genocide in Gaza,” suggesting the military escalation serves to overshadow the ongoing humanitarian crisis there.
The Turkish president stated that Ankara is actively tracking reports concerning a possible radiation leak at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility. He reaffirmed that the only sustainable approach to resolving nuclear concerns is through diplomatic channels, not military confrontation
