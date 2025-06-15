403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
“Netanyahu’s lawlessness threatens global stability”-Erdogan
(MENAFN) In a phone conversation on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi exchanged views on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, alongside broader regional and international concerns, according to reports.
During the call, President Erdogan stated that Israel’s military actions are “seriously” jeopardizing the region’s stability and warned that the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reflect a dangerous disregard for global norms. “Netanyahu’s lawlessness threatens global stability,” Erdogan asserted, as shared by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on social media.
He further stressed that the Israeli government's ongoing violations of international law are a direct threat to worldwide peace and order. Highlighting the volatility in the Middle East, Erdogan cautioned that the region cannot bear the burden of a new conflict. He also accused Israel of attempting to undermine the diplomatic efforts surrounding the nuclear agreement with Iran.
Erdogan emphasized the need to keep diplomatic negotiations alive—particularly those being facilitated by Oman—and insisted that recent strikes against Iran must not be allowed to distract the world from “the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”
Meanwhile, the scheduled sixth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which was set to take place in Muscat on Sunday, has been canceled. This development was confirmed by Oman’s foreign minister, adding further uncertainty to the already tense situation.
During the call, President Erdogan stated that Israel’s military actions are “seriously” jeopardizing the region’s stability and warned that the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reflect a dangerous disregard for global norms. “Netanyahu’s lawlessness threatens global stability,” Erdogan asserted, as shared by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on social media.
He further stressed that the Israeli government's ongoing violations of international law are a direct threat to worldwide peace and order. Highlighting the volatility in the Middle East, Erdogan cautioned that the region cannot bear the burden of a new conflict. He also accused Israel of attempting to undermine the diplomatic efforts surrounding the nuclear agreement with Iran.
Erdogan emphasized the need to keep diplomatic negotiations alive—particularly those being facilitated by Oman—and insisted that recent strikes against Iran must not be allowed to distract the world from “the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”
Meanwhile, the scheduled sixth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which was set to take place in Muscat on Sunday, has been canceled. This development was confirmed by Oman’s foreign minister, adding further uncertainty to the already tense situation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment