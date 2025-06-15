Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
“Netanyahu’s lawlessness threatens global stability”-Erdogan

“Netanyahu’s lawlessness threatens global stability”-Erdogan


2025-06-15 05:18:00
(MENAFN) In a phone conversation on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi exchanged views on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, alongside broader regional and international concerns, according to reports.

During the call, President Erdogan stated that Israel’s military actions are “seriously” jeopardizing the region’s stability and warned that the actions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reflect a dangerous disregard for global norms. “Netanyahu’s lawlessness threatens global stability,” Erdogan asserted, as shared by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on social media.

He further stressed that the Israeli government's ongoing violations of international law are a direct threat to worldwide peace and order. Highlighting the volatility in the Middle East, Erdogan cautioned that the region cannot bear the burden of a new conflict. He also accused Israel of attempting to undermine the diplomatic efforts surrounding the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Erdogan emphasized the need to keep diplomatic negotiations alive—particularly those being facilitated by Oman—and insisted that recent strikes against Iran must not be allowed to distract the world from “the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

Meanwhile, the scheduled sixth round of nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which was set to take place in Muscat on Sunday, has been canceled. This development was confirmed by Oman’s foreign minister, adding further uncertainty to the already tense situation.

MENAFN15062025000045017281ID1109675931

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search