Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Russia, Ukraine Conduct Fresh Prisoner Exchange

2025-06-15 05:10:45
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have confirmed the completion of a recent prisoner exchange, marking another event in a sequence of similar operations that have taken place since the beginning of the week.

This exchange stems from recent face-to-face negotiations between the two countries, which were held in Istanbul on June 2.

During these discussions, Moscow and Kiev reached an understanding to initiate a series of prisoner swaps.

These were designed to prioritize individuals who are gravely wounded, suffering from illness, or are younger detainees.

Additionally, Russia independently resolved to return the remains of over 6,000 deceased Ukrainian soldiers on "humanitarian grounds."

According to a public statement issued on Saturday by the Defense Ministry in Moscow, “another group of Russian service members was returned from the territories controlled by the Kiev regime.”

Military authorities in Russia also noted that Ukraine had taken back an unspecified number of its own personnel who had been confined by Russian forces.

Alongside its announcement, the Russian ministry released a brief video clip showing some of the freed Russian troops.

It stated that these individuals are now undergoing both psychological support and medical care in Belarus, after which they will be moved to Russian military hospitals for further treatment and rehabilitation.

MENAFN15062025000045017167ID1109675924

