Eritrea: World Blood Donor Day Observed At National Level

World Blood Donor Day, 14 June, was observed at the national level in Asmara under the theme“Give Blood, Give Hope – Together We Save Lives.”

Ms. Alem Berhe, Chairperson of the National Voluntary Blood Donors, stated that the day is a time to honor voluntary blood donors and health professionals who take pride in saving lives and preventing suffering caused by blood shortages. She also noted that voluntary blood donation continues to grow due to increased public awareness.

Dr. Yohannes Tekeste, Medical Director of the National Blood Transfusion Service, noted that the Government of Eritrea is working diligently to ensure a safe and adequate blood supply. He reported that the number of blood units donated has increased from over 10,000 in 2020 to more than 16,000, marking a 62% rise.

Dr. Nonso Ejiofor, WHO Representative in Eritrea, delivered a message emphasizing the significance of blood donation and its moral and health benefits.

Certificates of recognition were awarded to exemplary blood donors during the event.

In related news, World Blood Donor Day Week was marked at the Mai-Nefhi College of Science and the College of Engineering and Technology from 5 to 13 June.

Nurse Mehari Abraham, head of the Blood Donation Service at the National Blood Transfusion Service, reported that 485 units of blood were donated during the week and expressed appreciation to all who participated in the voluntary donation drive.

