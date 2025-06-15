403
Trump-Backed Israel Air Assaults Risk ‘All-Out War,’ Says Tucker Carlson
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Israel’s recent air assaults on Iran could ignite an “all-out war” in the Middle East, journalist Tucker Carlson cautioned in a stark warning.
In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched coordinated air raids targeting Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure. Tehran retaliated with a wave of drone and missile attacks aimed at major Israeli urban centers. This rapid escalation has cast a shadow over fragile negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions—talks Trump had recommenced earlier this year.
In what he called his “final newsletter before all-out war,” Carlson—a vocal Trump supporter during the 2024 election—criticized Washington’s role in the unfolding crisis. He asserted that the United States was deeply entangled in the military offensive.
“While the American military may not have physically perpetrated the assault, years of funding and sending weapons to Israel, which Donald Trump just bragged about on Truth Social, undeniably place the US at the center of last night’s events,” Carlson wrote.
He further argued that U.S. authorities had advanced knowledge of the strikes and actively supported their execution:
“Washington knew these attacks would happen. They aided Israel in carrying them out. Politicians purporting to be ‘America First’ can’t now credibly turn around and say they had nothing to do with it,” he added.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Carlson reframed the global divide not in terms of geopolitical loyalties but ideology:
“The real divide” is not between supporters of Israel and Iran, but “between warmongers and peacemakers.”
He continued:
“Who are the warmongers? They would include anyone who’s calling Donald Trump today to demand air strikes and other direct US military involvement in a war with Iran.”
Carlson specifically named conservative media figures and influential Republican donors as key agitators. According to him, “warmongers” include Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, media executive Rupert Murdoch, as well as GOP financiers Ike Perlmutter and Miriam Adelson.
Although the U.S. State Department has officially distanced itself from Israel’s military initiative, Trump confirmed that he was informed of the plans in advance. He applauded the airstrikes as “excellent,” placing full blame on Iran for the tensions and accusing its leadership of rejecting his proposed nuclear accord.
At an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, Iran’s ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani pointed fingers at Washington and its Western allies, declaring that they “share full responsibility for the consequences” of Israel’s actions.
