Iran Warns of Attacking US Military Bases
(MENAFN) Iran may strike American military installations across the Middle East as part of its ongoing reprisal following an Israeli assault, according to a news outlet, which cited a knowledgeable insider.
Amir Iravani, Tehran’s representative to the United Nations, asserted that the United States has become an accomplice in the Israeli Defense Forces’ actions by backing them.
The airstrikes on Friday resulted in the deaths of 78 individuals and left 320 others wounded in Iran.
A source familiar with Iranian military strategy informed the news outlet that “in the coming days,” Iran’s response “will spread to all areas occupied by this [Israeli] regime and related US bases in the region.”
The source further insisted that “this confrontation will not end with last night’s limited action,” emphasizing that Iran's operations “will continue and… will be very painful and regrettable for the aggressors.”
According to the source, both Israel and the United States will suffer consequences for being the “main pillars of terrorism in the region.”
In response to the accusations, Israel has maintained that its aerial bombardments were directed at Iranian facilities engaged in uranium enrichment, along with several top military officials and scientists.
These moves, it claimed, were preventive efforts to hinder Iran from obtaining a nuclear arsenal.
