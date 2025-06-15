403
Disney, Universal Launch Copyright Lawsuit Against Midjourney
(MENAFN) Hollywood powerhouses Disney and Universal have jointly initiated a lawsuit against AI company Midjourney, accusing the firm of widespread copyright violations.
Filed Wednesday in the US District Court for Los Angeles, the legal action contends that Midjourney’s AI image generator unlawfully exploited the studios’ protected intellectual property to train its software and create unauthorized replicas of beloved characters.
The detailed 110-page complaint asserts that Midjourney incorporated “countless” copyrighted materials from both Disney and Universal without obtaining permission. The San Francisco-based startup, established in 2021, reportedly pulled in $300 million from subscription sales last year, according to the lawsuit.
Described by the studios as “the quintessential copyright free-rider and a bottomless pit of plagiarism,” Midjourney’s AI is accused of reproducing figures from iconic franchises such as Star Wars, Marvel, The Simpsons, Shrek, Minions, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon.
Despite receiving several cease-and-desist orders and appeals to adopt protective measures, the lawsuit claims Midjourney ignored these warnings. Instead, it allegedly launched upgraded versions of its AI tool capable of generating even more detailed images and is now preparing to introduce a video service trained on copyrighted content without consent.
The studios emphasize, “Midjourney could easily stop its theft and exploitation,” yet the company has persisted in what they label “bootlegging” operations that flout US copyright laws. They underscore that the exclusive rights to monetize these characters—whether through merchandise, gaming, or streaming—belong solely to the studios.
“We are bullish on the promise of AI technology and optimistic about how it can be used responsibly... but piracy is piracy,” stated Disney’s chief legal officer Horacio Gutierrez.
NBCUniversal’s general counsel Kim Harris added that the lawsuit aims to defend artists and safeguard the significant investments made in their content.
The studios are pushing for a preliminary injunction to halt Midjourney’s use of their copyrighted works and to prevent the launch of its video platform without proper authorization. While they are seeking monetary damages, no exact amount has been disclosed.
Midjourney has not responded to media inquiries. This lawsuit follows a wave of legal actions targeting AI companies accused of using internet data without consent. In 2023, The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft over copyright issues, while music giants Sony, Universal Music Group, and Warner Records also took legal steps against AI music platforms last year. However, Disney and Universal mark the first major Hollywood studios to sue an AI company for infringing on copyright.
