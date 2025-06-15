403
US representatives respond to Israel’s assault on Iran
(MENAFN) Top US officials have cautioned Iran not to attack American forces following Israeli strikes that eliminated Iran’s top general and nuclear experts and struck key nuclear sites.
President Donald Trump, speaking to Fox News on Thursday, said he was informed in advance about Israel’s operation — called Operation Rising Lion — which was aimed at Iran’s nuclear facilities and missile infrastructure. Trump stressed the US will remain vigilant in protecting its troops in the region and called on Iran to return to negotiations over its nuclear program.
Mike Rogers, chairman of the US House Armed Services Committee, condemned Iran as the “aggressor” and called its nuclear ambitions a threat to stability. He insisted that while the US was not involved in the attack, its military stands ready to respond if Iran targets US forces.
House Speaker Mike Johnson supported Israel’s actions, stating it has a “right to defend itself.” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it clear that protecting US troops is a top priority and Iran should avoid making a “grave miscalculation.”
Meanwhile, Iran insisted its nuclear program is peaceful and condemned the attack as a violation of its sovereignty. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it has a “legal and legitimate” right to respond and insisted the US bears responsibility for the attack due to its close ties with Israel.
