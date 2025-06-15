403
Trump vows US will defend Israel
(MENAFN) The US is ready to “defend itself and Israel” if Iran retaliates against Israeli strikes on its territory, President Donald Trump said in a phone interview with Fox News on Friday.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recently struck numerous targets across Iran — including a nuclear enrichment site in Natanz — in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as a preemptive move to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
Iranian media reported at least 5 deaths and 20 injuries following the attack, which came just days before a new round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman.
During his phone call, Trump insisted the US was not directly involved in the attack, although he was kept informed by Netanyahu in advance. He stressed that Iran must not become a nuclear power and that the US is prepared to respond if Iran strikes back.
The former president seemed to refer to the killing of Iranian officials, adding, “There are several people in leadership who will not be coming back.” Iranian media identified the victims as IRGC commander Hossein Salami, army deputy Gholam Ali Rashid, and nuclear scientists Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoon Abbasi.
Meanwhile, Iran’s army and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei condemned the attack and vowed “severe punishment” against Israel.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US remained committed to a diplomatic resolution and that Iran must “give up hopes of obtaining a nuclear weapon.”
