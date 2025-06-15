403
Israel attacks Iran
(MENAFN) Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Friday that the Israeli Air Force carried out a “preemptive” attack on Iran. Iranian media confirmed explosions were heard in Tehran, and Iran's defenses were forced to intercept some incoming strikes.
In response, Israel declared a state of emergency. Katz stated, “Following Israel’s preemptive attack, a missile and drone assault against our country and civilians is expected soon.”
The attack comes after weeks of growing tensions following the breakdown of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. Reportedly, Israel had previously been in talks with the USA about potential strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
President Donald Trump recently criticized Iran for “slow-walking” negotiations and insisted his objective remained the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Iran has maintained that its nuclear activities are for peaceful purposes only.
