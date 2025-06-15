403
Media reports Israel willing to attack Iran
(MENAFN) Israel is poised to launch a military attack on Iran, according to multiple US media reports on Thursday. Concern over a potential Israeli assault and subsequent Iranian retaliation has already led Washington to reduce its diplomatic presence in the region and approve the departure of family members from military bases.
Anonymous US officials told CBS News that Israel is fully ready to act, although the scale of the attack is not yet clear. The New York Times, citing US and European sources, supported these reports. ABC News added that it’s uncertain whether the US will directly help carry it out, but it may provide logistical and intelligence support and help Israel respond to any Iranian retaliation.
Tensions have escalated as negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program remain at an impasse. The talks, mediated by Oman, have failed to produce a breakthrough, and US President Donald Trump has voiced growing skepticism about Iran's willingness to compromise.
In the meantime, Iran has insisted it will not completely halt its Uranium enrichment — a key US demand — and has maintained it is ready for negotiations under certain conditions.
This growing crisis has led the US to withdraw non-essential diplomats and approve voluntary departure for US personnel in embassies in Kuwait and Bahrain and for family members at military bases in the region. The move reflects growing alarm over a potential escalation following an Israeli attack.
The diplomatic pullback comes after Trump abandoned the 2015 nuclear deal, alleging Iran was secretly violating its terms. Iran has denied these charges and has subsequently accelerated its enrichment of Uranium.
