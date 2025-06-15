Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan Coal Mine Collapse Leaves Four Miners Dead

2025-06-15 03:51:36
(MENAFN) A devastating incident unfolded in northern Afghanistan's Samangan province as four miners tragically lost their lives when a coalmine tunnel collapsed, according to an official statement released by the provincial police office on Sunday.

The collapse occurred in the Dara-i-Sufi Bala district, where police forces, aided by local residents, promptly launched a search operation. The joint effort led to the recovery of the miners’ bodies late Saturday night from the collapsed mine. Following the recovery, the authorities handed over the victims’ remains to their grieving families, the statement confirmed.

This heartbreaking event echoes a similar tragedy that struck the region last month. In the neighboring district of Dara-i-Sufi Payin, another mine accident resulted in the deaths of seven miners. The recurrence of such incidents has raised growing concerns about the safety measures and working conditions within the local mining industry.

Officials have yet to announce any new safety protocols or investigations following the latest collapse, leaving communities anxious about the ongoing risks faced by miners in the area.

