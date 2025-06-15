403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Envoy to Ukraine becomes Germany’s new head of Foreign Intelligence Service
(MENAFN) Martin Jager, Germany’s ambassador to Ukraine, is poised to become the new head of the country’s Foreign Intelligence Service (BND), according to Der Spiegel. His appointment is expected to bring a boost in funding and greater flexibility to the BND’s operations abroad.
Germany has strongly supported Ukraine with arms and aid following the escalation of conflict in 2022. Under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, this policy has intensified, with promises to provide long-range Taurus cruise missiles and help Kiev develop its own capabilities.
Der Spiegel reports that Merz has already decided on Jager’s promotion, and the BND is set for a significant overhaul and expansion under his leadership.
Jager is a veteran crisis diplomat who previously represented Germany in Afghanistan and Iraq. After becoming envoy to Kiev in 2023, he insisted Ukraine's future lies in NATO and supported its eventual full membership once the conflict concludes — a view Moscow says contributed to the escalation in February 2022.
Jager has repeatedly advocated for Ukraine’s complete restoration of its territory, including control over Crimea, which voted to become part of Russia in a 2014 referendum.
Bruno Kahl, the current BND chief, recently raised alarm that Moscow might attack NATO in the future, alleging that some Russian officials no longer believe the alliance's collective defense will hold, particularly for the Baltic states — a view dismissed by the Kremlin.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently accused Germany of repeating past mistakes and heading toward its own downfall by adding to tensions in Europe.
Germany has strongly supported Ukraine with arms and aid following the escalation of conflict in 2022. Under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, this policy has intensified, with promises to provide long-range Taurus cruise missiles and help Kiev develop its own capabilities.
Der Spiegel reports that Merz has already decided on Jager’s promotion, and the BND is set for a significant overhaul and expansion under his leadership.
Jager is a veteran crisis diplomat who previously represented Germany in Afghanistan and Iraq. After becoming envoy to Kiev in 2023, he insisted Ukraine's future lies in NATO and supported its eventual full membership once the conflict concludes — a view Moscow says contributed to the escalation in February 2022.
Jager has repeatedly advocated for Ukraine’s complete restoration of its territory, including control over Crimea, which voted to become part of Russia in a 2014 referendum.
Bruno Kahl, the current BND chief, recently raised alarm that Moscow might attack NATO in the future, alleging that some Russian officials no longer believe the alliance's collective defense will hold, particularly for the Baltic states — a view dismissed by the Kremlin.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently accused Germany of repeating past mistakes and heading toward its own downfall by adding to tensions in Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment