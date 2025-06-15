403
Starmer, Trump Discuss Israel-Iran Conflict Over Phone
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a significant phone call on Friday to discuss the rapidly escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Both leaders stressed the critical role that diplomacy and open dialogue must play in resolving the growing crisis and preventing further instability in the region.
According to a statement issued by Downing Street, Starmer underscored Britain’s deep concerns over Iran’s advancing nuclear programs, highlighting the risks they pose to international security. The statement also revealed that "The leaders looked forward to speaking again at the G7 in Canada next week," signaling ongoing coordination on this issue among key global powers.
Earlier in the day, Starmer reached out to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reiterate the urgent need for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution. Downing Street emphasized that Starmer’s message focused on safeguarding regional stability through peaceful means, reflecting the UK’s commitment to addressing tensions in the Middle East without resorting to military conflict.
