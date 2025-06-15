403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kim Jong orders expansion in production of artillery shell
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has directed a substantial increase in the manufacturing of a newly developed artillery shell, according to state media reports on Saturday.
During a visit to a munitions factory on Friday, Kim emphasized the importance to "further expand and reinforce the production capacity" of the facility. He called for streamlining production lines and enhancing automation to improve efficiency and output, as reported by a Korean agency.
Kim inspected multiple factory areas, including press, spinning, and assembly sections, and received updates on plans for expanding and modernizing production, which are expected to be completed by mid-2025.
He praised the factory for aligning with the ruling party’s strategic goals, describing it as a showcase for North Korea’s ambition to upgrade its defense industry into a “world-class, advanced industry.” Additionally, Kim set new targets and expectations for the plant’s output.
This push for increased artillery shell production comes amid growing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow. Reports from South Korea’s Yonhap news agency indicate that North Korea has deployed around 15,000 troops to Russia since October to assist in the Ukraine conflict.
In April, North Korea officially acknowledged sending troops under a mutual defense agreement with Russia for the first time.
During a visit to a munitions factory on Friday, Kim emphasized the importance to "further expand and reinforce the production capacity" of the facility. He called for streamlining production lines and enhancing automation to improve efficiency and output, as reported by a Korean agency.
Kim inspected multiple factory areas, including press, spinning, and assembly sections, and received updates on plans for expanding and modernizing production, which are expected to be completed by mid-2025.
He praised the factory for aligning with the ruling party’s strategic goals, describing it as a showcase for North Korea’s ambition to upgrade its defense industry into a “world-class, advanced industry.” Additionally, Kim set new targets and expectations for the plant’s output.
This push for increased artillery shell production comes amid growing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow. Reports from South Korea’s Yonhap news agency indicate that North Korea has deployed around 15,000 troops to Russia since October to assist in the Ukraine conflict.
In April, North Korea officially acknowledged sending troops under a mutual defense agreement with Russia for the first time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment