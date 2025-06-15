Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump, Putin Discuss Iran, Israel Conflict

2025-06-15 03:14:03
(MENAFN) U.S. Leader Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he had an extended conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, lasting nearly sixty minutes.

The majority of their dialogue revolved around escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

“President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but more importantly, to talk about Iran, a country he knows very well,” Trump shared via his social media platform, Truth Social.

According to Trump, both leaders reached a mutual understanding that the strife involving Israel and Iran must come to a halt.

“To which I explained, his war should also end,” he added, pointing to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

Although the discussion primarily addressed developments in the Middle East, Trump mentioned that he and Putin are set to further address the Russia-Ukraine conflict “next week.”

"He is doing the planned prisoner swaps - large numbers of prisoners are being exchanged, immediately, from both sides," Trump added, indicating active negotiations and exchanges between the conflicting nations.

