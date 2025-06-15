403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Blames Silence on Palestine for War in Iran
(MENAFN) During a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that international "silence over occupation and genocide in Palestine" has emboldened Israel to escalate its actions against Iran.
This information was shared by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on the social media platform X.
Erdogan emphasized that Israel’s recent aggression toward Iran is "unacceptable", stressing that such moves have caused serious harm to regional stability.
He cautioned that Tel Aviv represents a significant danger to both international peace and security.
Furthermore, he pointed out that these military operations by Israel are hindering diplomatic attempts to find a solution to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
Erdogan concluded by stressing the need to prevent Israel from using its attacks on Iran as a distraction from the ongoing "genocide in Gaza", insisting the global community must remain focused on ending the crisis in Palestine.
This information was shared by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on the social media platform X.
Erdogan emphasized that Israel’s recent aggression toward Iran is "unacceptable", stressing that such moves have caused serious harm to regional stability.
He cautioned that Tel Aviv represents a significant danger to both international peace and security.
Furthermore, he pointed out that these military operations by Israel are hindering diplomatic attempts to find a solution to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
Erdogan concluded by stressing the need to prevent Israel from using its attacks on Iran as a distraction from the ongoing "genocide in Gaza", insisting the global community must remain focused on ending the crisis in Palestine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment