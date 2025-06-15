Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan Blames Silence on Palestine for War in Iran

Erdogan Blames Silence on Palestine for War in Iran


2025-06-15 03:10:49
(MENAFN) During a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that international "silence over occupation and genocide in Palestine" has emboldened Israel to escalate its actions against Iran.

This information was shared by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on the social media platform X.

Erdogan emphasized that Israel’s recent aggression toward Iran is "unacceptable", stressing that such moves have caused serious harm to regional stability.

He cautioned that Tel Aviv represents a significant danger to both international peace and security.

Furthermore, he pointed out that these military operations by Israel are hindering diplomatic attempts to find a solution to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Erdogan concluded by stressing the need to prevent Israel from using its attacks on Iran as a distraction from the ongoing "genocide in Gaza", insisting the global community must remain focused on ending the crisis in Palestine.

MENAFN15062025000045017167ID1109675565

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search