Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Orders Strict Instructions, Asks To Form Committee Check Details
"The importance of the helicopter services in the state is immense for pilgrimage, disaster management and emergency services, hence safety needs to be given a top priority in this," Dhami said.
The incident took place when the chopper was going from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi and crashed at 5:20 am, according to the official statement.“Today, at around 5:20 am, a helicopter, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, has been reported to have crashed near Gaurikund. There were six passengers (5 adults and 1 child) and the pilot passengers in the helicopter are from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat,” it said.
"Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers." Dhami took to X to express grief.Also Read | 7 dead as helicopter, taking devotees from Kedarnath, crashes in Uttarakhand 'NDRF, SDRF teams dispatched'
Utttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Aauthority (UCDA) stated that the NDRF and SDRF teams have been sent to the site of the crash for rescue operations. "In view of relief and rescue, NDRF and SDRF teams have been dispatched to the site of the incident," the official statement said.Also Read | WATCH | Kedarnath-bound private helicopter makes emergency landing in Guptkashi
According to the inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop, the site of the crash was a very remote area. Intially after reports of the helicopter going missing came to light, Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order, Dr V Murugeshan, asserted that the helicopter that went missing in Gaurikund has crashed.
(With inputs from ANI)
