UK Navy Fighter Jet Makes Emergency Landing At Thiruvananthapuram Airport

MENAFN - Live Mint) A UK Navy F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport because of low fuel. The aircraft remains there, according to a report by PTI.

The jet took off from an aircraft carrier and reportedly landed safely at around 9.30 pm. An emergency was declared by the airport authorities to ensure safe landing of the jet, the report said citing a person aware of the development.

"The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the person told PTI. The aircraft is presently parked at the airport.

The refuelling of the jet will be done after approval is granted by the relevant authorities in the Central government.