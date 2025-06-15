403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sky-High Sushi Feast: Celebrate International Sushi Day with Unlimited Rolls at OAnjo
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Sushi lovers, mark your calendars! This June 18, OAnjo, the stylish rooftop destination offering modern Japanese cuisine, is taking your tastebuds on a never-ending journey to celebrate International Sushi Day in spectacular style.
Guests are invited to indulge in unlimited sushi at OAnjo’s stunning rooftop location atop the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates. With two irresistible packages—AED 145 for all-you-can-eat sushi, or AED 245 including unlimited beverages —this is your chance to celebrate sushi the way it was meant to be: fresh, flavorful, and utterly limitless.
Savor the Celebration: Two Ways to Indulge
• Unlimited Sushi – AED 145 per person
An endless parade of expertly crafted nigiri, maki, sashimi, and chef’s signature rolls. From classic favorites to bold fusions, OAnjo’s sushi selection is as beautiful as the skyline view.
• Unlimited Sushi + Drinks – AED 245 per person
All the sushi you can eat, plus unlimited beverages. Because what’s better than sushi? Sushi with a side of sake-inspired sparkle.
Whether you're planning a stylish night out with friends, a unique date night, or simply want to honor the art of sushi in delicious fashion, OAnjo’s International Sushi Day celebration is where you want to be. Come hungry. Leave happy.
Book online: Oanjo Online Reservations | OpenTable
Guests are invited to indulge in unlimited sushi at OAnjo’s stunning rooftop location atop the Sheraton Mall of the Emirates. With two irresistible packages—AED 145 for all-you-can-eat sushi, or AED 245 including unlimited beverages —this is your chance to celebrate sushi the way it was meant to be: fresh, flavorful, and utterly limitless.
Savor the Celebration: Two Ways to Indulge
• Unlimited Sushi – AED 145 per person
An endless parade of expertly crafted nigiri, maki, sashimi, and chef’s signature rolls. From classic favorites to bold fusions, OAnjo’s sushi selection is as beautiful as the skyline view.
• Unlimited Sushi + Drinks – AED 245 per person
All the sushi you can eat, plus unlimited beverages. Because what’s better than sushi? Sushi with a side of sake-inspired sparkle.
Whether you're planning a stylish night out with friends, a unique date night, or simply want to honor the art of sushi in delicious fashion, OAnjo’s International Sushi Day celebration is where you want to be. Come hungry. Leave happy.
Book online: Oanjo Online Reservations | OpenTable
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment