Azerbaijan Men's Volleyball Team Set For Showdown With Hungary

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Azerbaijan men's national volleyball team is set to play its next match today in the CEV Silver European League.

According to Azernews , the team will host Hungary in Baku for this latest encounter.

The match will be held at the Volleyball Center under the Ministry of Youth and Sports and is scheduled to begin at 18:00 local time.

Previously, the Azerbaijani squad secured a 3–0 victory over Georgia but suffered identical 0–3 defeats against Sweden and Luxembourg.