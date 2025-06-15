Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian missiles strike multiple locations in northern Israel

2025-06-15 02:46:27
(MENAFN) A new wave of Iranian missile attacks has struck northern Israel, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to 13 others, according to local reports.

“Three people were killed in the Haifa area in northern Israel, following the latest Iranian missile bombardment,” as it was reported by a news agency, citing the Israeli emergency authorities.
It also added that areas around Haifa, Tamra, and Krayot suffered “heavy damage,” with several buildings and streets impacted by the strikes.

The Israeli military earlier stated that it was actively working to intercept incoming missiles from Iran and had launched counterstrikes targeting military sites in Tehran.

These developments follow Israeli airstrikes in the early hours of Friday, which hit Iranian nuclear and missile infrastructure and reportedly killed high-ranking military officials and scientists. In retaliation, Iran began launching ballistic missiles at various locations throughout Israel, escalating the conflict further.

