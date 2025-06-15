403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
David Beckham Receives Knighthood for Legendary Career
(MENAFN) Former England football icon David Beckham has officially received a knighthood, announced Friday as part of King Charles' Birthday Honors List, recognizing both his legendary sports career and longstanding philanthropic efforts.
At 50, Beckham was formally granted the title “Sir,” more than 20 years after leading the England national team and achieving worldwide stardom with clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy.
“To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true,” Beckham remarked. “Off the pitch I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organizations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation.”
Fans quickly recalled one of Beckham’s most unforgettable moments: his dramatic last-minute free kick on October 6, 2001, against Greece, which secured England’s qualification for the 2002 World Cup. The moment famously inspired the live commentary call: “Give this man a knighthood!”
In the years since his retirement, Beckham has continued to play a prominent role off the field, dedicating time and resources to charitable work and youth development initiatives across the globe.
At 50, Beckham was formally granted the title “Sir,” more than 20 years after leading the England national team and achieving worldwide stardom with clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy.
“To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true,” Beckham remarked. “Off the pitch I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organizations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation.”
Fans quickly recalled one of Beckham’s most unforgettable moments: his dramatic last-minute free kick on October 6, 2001, against Greece, which secured England’s qualification for the 2002 World Cup. The moment famously inspired the live commentary call: “Give this man a knighthood!”
In the years since his retirement, Beckham has continued to play a prominent role off the field, dedicating time and resources to charitable work and youth development initiatives across the globe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment