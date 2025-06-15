403
Israel Launches Large-Scale Strike on Iran Gas, Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) The Israeli Air Force has initiated a significant offensive targeting key gas installations near Bandar Abbas in southwestern Iran, along with strikes on the nuclear complex in Isfahan, according to a local newspaper, which quoted an unnamed Israeli official on Saturday evening. In response, Tehran promised a powerful counterattack within hours.
“The Israeli Air Force is launching extensive attacks on key gas facilities in Bandar Abbas, which overlooks the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear facility in Isfahan, and additional targets in the capital, Tehran,” the official confirmed.
Despite the gravity of the operations, the Israeli military has yet to issue a formal statement about the assaults.
In parallel, an Iranian news outlet, known for its close affiliation with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that Israel had intensified its bombing campaign, striking the capital Tehran and several provinces including Hormozgan, Kermanshah, West Azerbaijan, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.
The news outlet further noted that Iran’s air defense systems were fully mobilized to counter the incoming attacks.
Adding to the tension, Iran’s state television warned of “massive and devastating” retaliatory strikes that would be unleashed against Israel within hours.
Meanwhile, a local broadcasting agency relayed remarks from a senior emergency official who said, “we are on maximum alert and facing an unprecedented scenario in Israel.”
This surge in hostilities follows a series of Israeli air raids launched early Friday against Iranian nuclear and missile sites, which resulted in the deaths of senior military commanders and scientists.
Since then, the wave of assaults has persisted, with Iran reporting at least 78 fatalities and over 320 wounded, figures released by Iran’s UN envoy. Tehran initiated its counteroffensive on Friday, naming it "Operation True Promise III."
This surge in hostilities follows a series of Israeli air raids launched early Friday against Iranian nuclear and missile sites, which resulted in the deaths of senior military commanders and scientists.
Since then, the wave of assaults has persisted, with Iran reporting at least 78 fatalities and over 320 wounded, figures released by Iran’s UN envoy. Tehran initiated its counteroffensive on Friday, naming it "Operation True Promise III."
