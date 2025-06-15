Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
British PM Confirms RAF Jets Dispatched to Middle East

2025-06-15 02:00:11
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed that the Royal Air Force has stationed fighter jets in the Middle East to provide "contingency support across the region."

According to UK media reports, these British aircraft are deployed close to the zone where missile exchanges have recently occurred between Israel and Iran.

While en route to the G7 summit in Canada, Starmer addressed the press but refrained from sharing further specifics about the UK's military involvement.

"These are obviously operational decisions and the situation is ongoing and developing and therefore I'm not going to get into the precise details," the Prime Minister stated.

He continued, "But we are moving assets, we've already been moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support across the region. So that is happening."

