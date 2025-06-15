MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tacoma, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2025) - Renowned industrial equipment supplier TMG Industrial recently announced an expanded collection of premium industrial workbenches. The product line is designed to cater to diverse professional environments, from sophisticated laboratories to heavy-duty industrial settings and beyond.







TMG Industrial Expands Premium Workbench Line, Enhancing Productivity and Safety in Diverse Workspaces

TMG Industrial recently announced a massive expansion to its industrial workbench collection. The extensive product line sets new industry benchmarks for durability, versatility, and user-centric innovation. Whether users are setting up a well-stocked home workshop or upgrading a professional setup, TMG Industrial's latest collection offers numerous high-quality solutions.

"The extensive collection of TMG Industrial workbenches now features multiple configurations, tailored explicitly for diverse operational needs," said TMG Industrial Sales Manager Christopher Hall. "From the robust industrial strength required for heavy manufacturing and assembly lines to specialized surfaces essential for laboratory precision and garage versatility, TMG's comprehensive product range is specifically engineered to meet and exceed customer expectations."

The industrial workbench collection includes industry-leading products like the TMG-WB7215S Stainless Steel Rolling Workbench and the TMG-WBC10 Extreme Duty Steel Garage Workbench . The company also offers several other advanced models engineered to meet various professional needs.

TMG's robust industrial workbench line includes solutions such as heavy-duty steel tables and metal industrial tables , specifically built to withstand the rigorous tasks associated with manufacturing, assembly, metalworking, and more. These industrial-grade tables and benches are crafted with advanced construction techniques and high-quality materials capable of withstanding heavy-duty use. TMG ensures every product in this collection can reliably support substantial loads and intensive daily use while providing a stable and resilient workspace. When a job calls for the best in structural integrity, durability, and versatility, trust TMG Industrial to provide the necessary equipment to do it well.

"Through rigorous testing and quality assurance protocols, TMG Industrial guarantees workbench products of exceptional reliability and performance, backed by outstanding customer support," Hall said.

Workbench mobility can significantly boost productivity and adaptability in dynamic industrial environments. TMG provides industrial tables with wheels that offer remarkable maneuverability without sacrificing stability. TMG's industrial workbenches integrate sturdy locking wheels, allowing smooth transitions between workstations, reducing downtime, and optimizing workflow efficiency.

TMG Industrial 's workbench collection features components like corrosion and chemical-resistant stainless steel surfaces, which deliver unmatched reliability, ease of cleaning, and stability for delicate work. From conducting intricate laboratory work to maintaining an efficient, organized packing table, these workbenches can consistently handle high-volume tasks and help streamline operations.

Other notable features in TMG's industrial workbench line include integrated lockable drawers to ensure secure storage, pegboards, adjustable shelving, built-in power outlets, USB ports, magnetic motion sensor LED lamps, and robust bench vices. Clients can also optimize their workspaces with rolling tool chests, cabinets, and tool carts, all crafted from durable stainless steel.



