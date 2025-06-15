'Anupamaa' Actor Shivam Khajuria Shares A Cherished Childhood Memory Of His Late Father On Father's Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) On the occasion of Father's Day, 'Anupamaa' actor Shivam Khajuria opened up about a special childhood memory with his late father that continues to hold a deep emotional significance.

Recalling a tender moment, he shared how his father would carry him on his shoulders to school-a simple yet powerful gesture that has stayed with him over the years. Khajuria told IANS,“My father taught me the importance of honesty, humility, and hard work. These values have stayed with me throughout my life and career. There are many memorable moments with my father but one that stands out is from my childhood-he used to carry me on his shoulders and drop me to school. That small gesture meant the world to me. It's a beautiful memory I'll always cherish.”

“I feel immense pride and gratitude. My father lived life on his own terms. He never let sorrow or stress show on his face. He was full of life, and that energy continues to inspire me, he added.

When asked about the influence his father had on his acting style and the kind of roles he chooses, Shivam Khajuria said that while his father didn't directly shape his craft, his presence in his life continues to reflect in subtle ways.

“I wouldn't say he influenced my acting style directly. But at the same time, when I take on a character, I often reflect aspects of people I've observed in my life-and that includes him. As actors, we absorb personalities from everyone around us. I could be influenced by you, by a stranger, or by someone I met briefly. But yes, in real life, many of my traits and responses are shaped by my father.”

Speaking about shooting a scene that brought back memories of his late father, the actor recalled an intense emotional moment on set. The scene, featuring a confrontation between a father and daughter, was performed alongside veteran actor Rahil Azam. Shivam mentioned,“I once shot an emotional scene with Parag ji where there's a confrontation between a father and daughter. In that scene, I cry and sleep in his lap. It was incredibly emotional for me-I really felt my father's presence.”

Further, reflecting on his late father's possible reaction to his performances, Shivam shared,“Unfortunately, he passed away ten years ago, so I never got to hear his thoughts on my work. But I believe that wherever I'm doing right, he's smiling. And wherever I falter, he's blessing me and guiding me toward improvement.”