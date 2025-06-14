403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dukhan Bank And Visa Launch CEMEA's First-Of-Its-Kind Cash Bonus Programme
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dukhan Bank has partnered with Visa to introduce an“innovative personalised card cash bonus offers” programme, marking a pioneering initiative in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) region. Leveraging advanced analytics of consumer spending data collected throughout the year, the programme provides Dukhan Bank Visa cardholders with personalised offers matching individual preferences, available at a wide network of local and international merchants. Cardholders can also seamlessly explore exclusive offers across key lifestyle categories, including sports, dining, luxury, and more, directly through Dukhan Mobile. The process for benefiting from the programme is straightforward; participants simply need to view the available offers, use their eligible Visa card at the selected merchants, and then receive a cash bonus automatically.
Talal Ahmed al-Khaja, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, commented:“As part of our commitment to digital innovation and customer-centric banking, the programme offers a range of hyper-personalised card offerings in partnership with Visa based on an advanced analysis of their spending habits. This initiative reflects our dedication to leveraging technology and data-driven insights to provide our customers with meaningful rewards, making everyday transactions more valuable.”
Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, commented:“We are delighted to partner with Dukhan Bank to introduce the first personalised card-linked offers programme to Qatar – a first in the CEMEA region. At Visa, we are committed to enhancing the payment experience and delivering greater value to the bank's Visa cardholders. This programme is a testament to how technology and partnerships can elevate the way consumers engage with their banks and retailers, ensuring they get the most out of every transaction.”
In line with its broader strategy of delivering innovative, Shariah-compliant financial solutions, by launching this programme Dukhan Bank continues to enhance its rewards ecosystem and add a powerful new dimension to the existing 'Instant Discount Offering', which provides immediate savings at select partner merchants, and the DAwards Rewards Programme, which allows customers to earn and redeem points for exclusive benefits. Offers are accessible exclusively via Dukhan Mobile, enabling customers to enjoy a seamless, personalised experience wherever they are.
Customers are encouraged to visit the app for more details, Dukhan Bank said.
Talal Ahmed al-Khaja, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, commented:“As part of our commitment to digital innovation and customer-centric banking, the programme offers a range of hyper-personalised card offerings in partnership with Visa based on an advanced analysis of their spending habits. This initiative reflects our dedication to leveraging technology and data-driven insights to provide our customers with meaningful rewards, making everyday transactions more valuable.”
Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, commented:“We are delighted to partner with Dukhan Bank to introduce the first personalised card-linked offers programme to Qatar – a first in the CEMEA region. At Visa, we are committed to enhancing the payment experience and delivering greater value to the bank's Visa cardholders. This programme is a testament to how technology and partnerships can elevate the way consumers engage with their banks and retailers, ensuring they get the most out of every transaction.”
In line with its broader strategy of delivering innovative, Shariah-compliant financial solutions, by launching this programme Dukhan Bank continues to enhance its rewards ecosystem and add a powerful new dimension to the existing 'Instant Discount Offering', which provides immediate savings at select partner merchants, and the DAwards Rewards Programme, which allows customers to earn and redeem points for exclusive benefits. Offers are accessible exclusively via Dukhan Mobile, enabling customers to enjoy a seamless, personalised experience wherever they are.
Customers are encouraged to visit the app for more details, Dukhan Bank said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment