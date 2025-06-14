S. Korean President Gives Order To Prevent, Punish Flying Anti-DPRK Leaflets
It was confirmed that a civic group scattered leaflets through balloons, across the inter-Korean border into the DPRK early yesterday, presidential spokeswoman, Kang Yu-jung, said, in a written briefing.
The Lee government announced its stance earlier that, the illegal dispersing of anti-DPRK leaflets should be stopped, as it can jeopardise the daily lives and safety of people in border areas, and escalate military tensions on the Korean peninsula, Kang noted.
Lee ordered all relevant ministries to come up with measures to prevent and punish the scattering of leaflets, planning to discuss comprehensive measures against it, tomorrow.
The civic group and individuals, who flew the anti-DPRK leaflets along the border earlier in the day will be punished, according to relevant laws, the spokeswoman added.– NNN-YONHAP
