DRML Miner Expands Cloud Mining Services With Sustainable Infrastructure And Flexible Contracts

DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DRML Miner , a UK-based cloud mining company, has announced the expansion of its services to accommodate a wider range of cryptocurrency investors. The platform now supports enhanced contract options and operates on a global network of data centers powered exclusively by renewable energy sources.Cloud mining allows users to participate in cryptocurrency mining without the need for personal hardware. By leasing computational resources from providers like DRML Miner, participants can access the mining process remotely, benefiting from reduced barriers to entry and lower operational complexity.Key Developments and Features:- Global Infrastructure: DRML Miner operates mining centers in Northern Europe and the Middle East, strategically located for cost-efficiency and optimal network performance.- Sustainable Mining Practices: All operations run on renewable energy, aligning with broader ESG goals and environmental sustainability initiatives.- Contract Flexibility: The platform offers varied contract durations and price points, making it suitable for both retail users and institutional participants.- Enhanced Security: DRML Miner incorporates advanced protection tools, including Cloudflareand McAfeeintegration, to ensure user data and uptime remain uncompromised.- Affiliate Engagement: A referral program has been introduced as part of broader community engagement, allowing users to benefit through network participation.DRML Miner supports mining of more than 11 different cryptocurrencies, including well-known assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Dogecoin (DOGE). The platform has seen increasing participation from both retail users and large-scale investors.A representative from DRML Miner commented,“With demand for decentralized finance tools and sustainable technology on the rise, we are committed to providing secure, accessible mining options that adapt to market trends.”More information about DRML Miner, including contract structures and platform features, is available at:About DRML MinerDRML Miner is a London-based cloud mining provider offering a range of cryptocurrency mining solutions through high-performance data centers. Committed to sustainability and operational efficiency, the platform aims to make digital asset mining more accessible and environmentally conscious.Website:Address: 10 Hollies Road, Allestree, Derby, England

