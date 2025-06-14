Coloringbooks.Ai Print-On-Demand, Publishing And Manufacturing Debuts In St. Louis, MO

ColoringBooks is dedicated to helping you print, bind, and publish your creative works.

- N. Wayne Bell, PublisherST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ColoringBooks's Print-on-Demand Service is now available, thanks to the latest digital technology and services. Printing 12 books and up is a new service to authors, writers, and publishers. Customer options and satisfaction are a top priority. The company strives to deliver high-quality print-on-demand services tailored to the publishing community's creative needs," says Publisher Wayne Bell.In the new high-end digital age, consumers can now publish their coloring book, comic book, or any other book product, print on demand, and we ship directly to customers. Please note that consumers or businesses can submit AI-generated designs, said Bell. With the new print-on-demand technology, there are multiple binding options, and direct shipping through our distribution network. You can specify the book size, paper type, and binding, and your book may be sold on major online retailers and shipped to customers worldwide.Providing print-on-demand services with options for black-and-white or full-color printing, paperback or hardcover , and direct shipping. The minimum order quantity for print-on-demand is now only 12 books, with services to handle fulfillment for direct-to-customer orders. Streamlining the process of publishing and distributing print-on-demand coloring books globally. Allowing writers and authors to sell through any book seller, website, or store, and more, with direct shipping to customers and no need for a massive inventory.ColoringBooks is a property of Really Big Coloring Books, Inc . Our company provides end-to-end services, from printing and binding to shipping, including direct-to-customer shipping. We can handle any design and offer a range of binding options. Specializing in custom coloring book printing with options for saddle stitch, perfect bound, and spiral binding. You can upload your designs (including AI-generated images), order any quantity, and have books shipped directly to you or your customer. The company can also ship directly to customers or in bulk to retailers. Support both small and large print runs and provide a variety of cover and binding options. Licensed properties are also an option, as are independent authors and publishers.

