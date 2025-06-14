Caitlin Clark's Net Worth And Endorsements In 2025: Inside The Empire Of A WNBA Phenom

From rookie contract buzz to multi-brand endorsements, Caitlin Clark's financial rise is making noise. But how deep does her empire go? We break it down.

Caitlin Clark's net worth stands at around $5 million as of 2025. Most of this comes from her massive college-era NIL deals, and it's only grown with her move to the WNBA.

While her salary as a rookie doesn't match the top-tier players in the league, her off-court value has set her apart. With both legacy and modern brands lining up, Caitlin has built a strong financial base after completing a full WNBA season.

Clark signed a four-year rookie contract worth $338,056 with the Indiana Fever, averaging about $84,514 per season. Her 2025 base salary is $76,535, which will gradually rise each season, reaching $97,582 in the final year.

The deal includes a team option for the 2026–27 season, after which she could become a restricted free agent. Despite being one of the biggest names in the league, she's currently ranked 83rd in salary across the WNBA.

Caitlin's real money lies in endorsements. Her NIL-era earnings already crossed a million, and she signed a $28 million deal with Nike in 2024, one of the richest shoe deals in women's sports.

Beyond Nike, she's associated with Wilson, Bose, Buick, Topps, Hy-Vee, Shoot-A-Way, and others. These partnerships have pushed her far ahead financially compared to her fellow rookies.

Before Nike, she had an early merch deal with The Vinyl Studio and became the first college athlete to sign with H & R Block. Her deal with Topps included her official college autograph cards, and she's also promoted female NIL equity through brand initiatives.

Caitlin lives in a 3,296 sq. ft. home in West Des Moines, Iowa. The two-story brick house has four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and sits on a 0.29-acre lot.

It includes a back patio and three-car garage, offering both comfort and space. The property is currently valued at $664,800 and reflects her low-key lifestyle away from the spotlight.

Clark hasn't revealed her personal car collection yet, but she did drive a ceremonial IndyCar during her Pacers' introduction in 2024. The moment, during an NBA playoff game, became a viral symbol of her rising stardom in Indiana.

For now, fans haven't seen her roll-out in a flashy ride, but with her net worth climbing, it's likely only a matter of time.