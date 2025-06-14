Project For Collective Socialization Of Children Launched In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Children of younger age are invited to participate in the exhibition "Xatirə olacaq səhnələr", organized at the initiative of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting, Khatai District Executive Power with the support of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Children's Art Gallery "Khatai," and the Khatai Arts Center, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the project is to promote the collective socialization of children, as well as to encourage parents to visit art galleries and museums-educational cultural spaces-with their children.



Age restriction: up to 8 years inclusive.

Works by children of foreign citizens are also allowed

Each participant can submit only one work.

Only original drawings expressing the individual feelings of the child are accepted

Works must be framed and accompanied by contact details-phone number, child's surname and first name, and address

The deadline for submissions: July 10.

Works that meet the concept will be exhibited for several weeks at the Khatai Children's Art Gallery.

Submission address: AZ1025, Baku, Hojaly Avenue, 62, Khatai Arts Center

For inquiries: phone/WhatsApp: +994 51 310 74 01

All authors will receive a participant certificate The date and time of the opening of the exhibition will be announced additionally.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.