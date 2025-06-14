Project For Collective Socialization Of Children Launched In Baku
Children of younger age are invited to participate in the exhibition "Xatirə olacaq səhnələr", organized at the initiative of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting, Khatai District Executive Power with the support of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Children's Art Gallery "Khatai," and the Khatai Arts Center, Azernews reports.
The main goal of the project is to promote the collective socialization of children, as well as to encourage parents to visit art galleries and museums-educational cultural spaces-with their children.
Age restriction: up to 8 years inclusive.
Works by children of foreign citizens are also allowed
Each participant can submit only one work.
Only original drawings expressing the individual feelings of
the child are accepted
Works must be framed and accompanied by contact details-phone
number, child's surname and first name, and address
The deadline for submissions: July 10.
Works that meet the concept will be exhibited for several weeks
at the Khatai Children's Art Gallery.
Submission address: AZ1025, Baku, Hojaly Avenue, 62, Khatai
Arts Center
For inquiries: phone/WhatsApp: +994 51 310 74 01
All authors will receive a participant certificate
The date and time of the opening of the exhibition will be
announced additionally.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.
