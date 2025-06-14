PROLIM Celebrates 20 Years Of Global Innovation And Excellence

With 15 Global Offices, 40+ Awards, and 600+ Employees, PROLIM Marks Two Decades of Transforming Businesses Worldwide

- Prabhu Patil, Founder and CEO

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PROLIM , a global leader in PLM , Cloud , and Industrial AI Digital Transformation solutions, proudly announces its 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and driving innovation for clients around the world.

Founded in 2005 by Prabhu Patil, PROLIM has grown from a bold entrepreneurial vision into a trusted global partner for Fortune 1000 companies across industries including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and government sectors.

Today, PROLIM operates with a strong global presence-15 offices across 7 countries and 4 continents-and is powered by a dynamic team of 600+ professionals. The company has earned over 40 industry awards and proudly serves 1,700+ customers, helping them innovate and improve operational efficiency and profitability.

“It's a proud moment to celebrate 20 years of PROLIM,” said Prabhu Patil, Founder and CEO of PROLIM.“This journey has been powered by the trust of our clients, the dedication of our global team, and our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital transformation. As we look forward, we remain focused on pioneering scalable AI-driven solutions that enable smarter, faster, and more resilient enterprises.”

With expertise in PLM, Cloud, and Industrial AI, PROLIM continues to deliver breakthrough solutions that empower businesses to accelerate product innovation, streamline operations, and compete in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

As part of its 20th-anniversary celebration, PROLIM will launch a global series of client appreciation campaigns, employee recognition events, and community engagement initiatives throughout the year.

About PROLIM

PROLIM is a leading PLM, Cloud, and Industrial AI Digital Transformation solutions provider to Global Fortune 1000 companies. With 15 global offices in the US, India, Australia, New Zealand, and Turkey, PROLIM has won 40+ awards and proudly serves 1,700+ customers to innovate and improve their profitability and efficiency. PROLIM was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, USA. With its global footprint and expertise in the latest technologies, PROLIM is the ideal partner to accelerate your Digital Transformation journey.

