Israel Shuts Global Embassies After Iran Attack


2025-06-14 11:28:27
(MENAFN) After carrying out a significant offensive against Iran, Israel has opted to shut down its diplomatic missions internationally and has urged its nationals to exercise caution and refrain from displaying "Jewish or Israeli symbols" in public areas, as per declarations shared on multiple embassy websites on Friday.

"In light of recent developments, Israeli missions around the world will be closed, and consular services will not be provided," stated one such announcement.

These statements indicated that Israel would halt consular operations and recommend that its nationals collaborate with regional security forces in case of any "hostile incident."

No date has been announced for when the embassies will resume operations.

Israeli citizens currently overseas were encouraged to submit a form to notify the foreign ministry of their location to facilitate the mobilization of reservists and coordinate possible evacuation flights.

