403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Shuts Global Embassies After Iran Attack
(MENAFN) After carrying out a significant offensive against Iran, Israel has opted to shut down its diplomatic missions internationally and has urged its nationals to exercise caution and refrain from displaying "Jewish or Israeli symbols" in public areas, as per declarations shared on multiple embassy websites on Friday.
"In light of recent developments, Israeli missions around the world will be closed, and consular services will not be provided," stated one such announcement.
These statements indicated that Israel would halt consular operations and recommend that its nationals collaborate with regional security forces in case of any "hostile incident."
No date has been announced for when the embassies will resume operations.
Israeli citizens currently overseas were encouraged to submit a form to notify the foreign ministry of their location to facilitate the mobilization of reservists and coordinate possible evacuation flights.
"In light of recent developments, Israeli missions around the world will be closed, and consular services will not be provided," stated one such announcement.
These statements indicated that Israel would halt consular operations and recommend that its nationals collaborate with regional security forces in case of any "hostile incident."
No date has been announced for when the embassies will resume operations.
Israeli citizens currently overseas were encouraged to submit a form to notify the foreign ministry of their location to facilitate the mobilization of reservists and coordinate possible evacuation flights.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment