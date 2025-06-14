403
France Vows to Support Israel Amid Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) French head of state Emmanuel Macron declared on Friday that his country would stand by Israel if it comes under assault from Iran.
Should Iran retaliate against Israel, France, taking into account "its assets" and if circumstances allow, is prepared to engage in efforts to "protect and defend Israel," Macron stated during a press conference.
"I have expressed our readiness in this regard," he remarked, clarifying that France does not plan to be involved in any "offensive operation."
Reaffirming this stance, Macron emphasized that France will not take part in an "offensive operation," and instead promotes a "diplomatic path" as the proper reaction to the recent spike in hostilities between the nations, following Israeli military actions targeting Iran.
"In light of the serious danger of destabilization across the broader region, France urges all involved to act with the highest level of restraint to prevent further escalation. The matter of Iran’s nuclear agenda is grave—one that affects existence itself. It must be addressed via dialogue and negotiation," Macron said.
He further expressed his "regret" that Iran had not seriously considered the U.S. offer to permit limited, low-level uranium enrichment.
"I say it with the utmost clarity: the danger posed by Iran’s potential advancement toward nuclear arms endangers not only the region but Europe and global stability. A world in which Iran has nuclear weapons is unacceptable—it represents an existential peril and a direct threat to our collective safety," he concluded.
