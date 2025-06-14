Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Belgian Officials Demand Israeli Flag Removal


2025-06-14 11:08:23
(MENAFN) Belgian lawmakers on Friday demanded the Israeli flag be taken down from Antwerp’s city hall, arguing its presence is inappropriate during Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza.

Peter Mertens of the leftist Labour Party (PVDA) and Kathleen Van Brempt, a member of the European Parliament, both condemned the flag’s display, saying it conveys the wrong signal during what they described as a "genocidal war in Gaza," now in its second year.

“This is really problematic. It normalizes the genocidal violence that Israel commits,” Mertens stated, as reported by a national broadcaster.

Van Brempt, who also serves on the Antwerp city council, labeled the decision “indefensible,” emphasizing: “There is no protocol that can excuse the suffering of thousands.”

City representatives defended the decision, asserting it follows their usual practice of flying flags of nations that maintain consulates in the city.

The right-leaning N-VA party supported the move, describing the flag as a mark of diplomatic acknowledgment. In contrast, opposition groups such as Groen advocated for raising a peace flag instead.

