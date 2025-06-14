403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Boat Disaster in DR Congo Leaves Over 50 Dead
(MENAFN) At least 52 individuals have been officially declared deceased, with many others still unaccounted for, following the overturning of two passenger vessels on Lake Tumba in the western region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities reported on Friday.
The vessels sank overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in the vicinity of Bikoro, approximately 128 kilometers (79 miles) from Mbandaka in Equateur province.
Dieu Merci Akula Mboyo, a representative from the Provincial Coordination of the Panel of Experts of Civil Society in Equateur, stated the preliminary death toll was at 52 confirmed fatalities.
“The accidents were caused by overloading and strong wind amid heavy rain,” Mboyo told reporters in Bikoro.
He mentioned that the boat crew had initially declined to accept more passengers but eventually yielded under pressure.
Mboyo urged for an official inquiry by the authorities to determine accountability and help avert similar catastrophes in the future.
Earlier on Thursday, Provincial Interior Minister Chrispin Moliy affirmed that both local and central governments would ensure dignified burials for those whose remains have been retrieved.
Officials had yet to verify the precise number of people still missing, although local news outlets estimated that around 100 individuals had been on board.
The boats were said to be en route from Bikoro to a neighboring village market when they overturned during the storm.
The vessels sank overnight between Wednesday and Thursday in the vicinity of Bikoro, approximately 128 kilometers (79 miles) from Mbandaka in Equateur province.
Dieu Merci Akula Mboyo, a representative from the Provincial Coordination of the Panel of Experts of Civil Society in Equateur, stated the preliminary death toll was at 52 confirmed fatalities.
“The accidents were caused by overloading and strong wind amid heavy rain,” Mboyo told reporters in Bikoro.
He mentioned that the boat crew had initially declined to accept more passengers but eventually yielded under pressure.
Mboyo urged for an official inquiry by the authorities to determine accountability and help avert similar catastrophes in the future.
Earlier on Thursday, Provincial Interior Minister Chrispin Moliy affirmed that both local and central governments would ensure dignified burials for those whose remains have been retrieved.
Officials had yet to verify the precise number of people still missing, although local news outlets estimated that around 100 individuals had been on board.
The boats were said to be en route from Bikoro to a neighboring village market when they overturned during the storm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment